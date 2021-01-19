Half of Georgia's vaccine supply awaits patients

State is allocating supplies

ATLANTA — The state says it has increased its rate of COVID 19 vaccinations. But it also says half of its supply on hand is still awaiting distribution.

This, after the state took a lot of criticism a few days ago for falling near the bottom of the 50 states in vaccination rates.

The governor’s office says over the last eight days, the state administered more than 216,000 vaccines – which more than doubled the number previously vaccinated.

But the governor’s office also acknowledged what it called "backlogs in provider reporting." And at a legislative committee hearing Tuesday, the state’s public health director told lawmakers that the state has only administered about half of the vaccines that it has in supply.

"Yes, we have used fifty percent of our vaccines. Some of that is sitting at Walgreens and CVS waiting to finish up the long term care facilities so they get their allocation," state public health director Kathleen Toomey told members of the joint Appropriations committee Tuesday. "So most of those doses are actually already allocated, and there’s a plan for them."

Toomey acknowledged that the appearance of unused vaccines may not site well with observers. "So it looks like we’ve only used half. But that other half isn’t sitting somewhere. It’s sitting because it’s going to be used in the next phase ahead. So I wanted to assure you the optics of vaccines sitting in freezers is not what’s happening right now. In fact, it’s just an incredible push to get the out vaccine very, very quickly."