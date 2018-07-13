A video of a white councilman telling a black councilman that he should be working in a cotton field at a Warner Robins council meeting is causing a bit of an uproar on Facebook.

Is it real, and if so, did it just happen?

We dug into the WMAZ archives to verify the root of the video.

We verified that this was a video taken at a Warner Robins council meeting, BUT it was actually taken back in October 2010.

Somehow it has resurfaced on social media and is being passed off as something that happened recently.

Here's the story behind that eight-year-old video:

The exchange happened during a motion by Daron Lee to clarify a contract for an investigation into city business.

Lee and three other council members wanted the attorney and former city clerk, Stan Martin, to continue the inquiry, but John Williams did not.

That caused him to interrupt Lee during the council meeting, which led to the disagreement between Lee and Williams.

"I was disrespected last Monday [at the previous council meeting]," Lee said to Williams. "I'm getting about tired of y'all talking to me any kind of way. I'm sorry, I'm not in a cotton field."

"You should be," Williams replied.

Mayor Chuck Shaheen banged his gavel to end the disagreement and Lee walked out of the courtroom, returning a few minutes later.

After the meeting, Lee explained that he was used to being spoken to that way and mentioned that the racial remark was a poor representation of the council.

However, Williams said that the remark was not racial.

"I worked in a cotton field," Williams said after the meeting. "I drug a cotton basket many of miles. It's not a racial remark at all. He makes everything racial."

Back in October 2010, the story received national media attention after the NAACP sent a letter to the City Council.

© 2018 WMAZ