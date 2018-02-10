After Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford last Thursday, the committee voted out Kavanaugh's nomination on the condition that an FBI investigation be held for at least one week before it arrives to the Senate floor.

Since that development, pictures, posts and claims about Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have begun circling the web, including multiple falsehoods.

FAKE PHOTOS

Dr. Ford has appeared in multiple claims we've Verified false.

Two photos have circled claiming that Dr. Ford is with either Bill Clinton or Harvey Weinstein.





Think that doesn't look like Dr. Ford? We'll you're right. That's United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

And then there’s this photo of another woman that claims Dr. Ford standing next to George Soros.

But, that’s not Dr. Ford either. That’s Ukrainian human rights activist Lyudmyla Kozlovska.

In response to these photos, she tweeted that this was a “fake” and said she’d never met Dr. Ford but was “sincerely touched how brave she is.”



Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Please delete your #fake. I’ve never met Dr. Ford, but I’m sincerely touched how brave she is. Surprisingly propaganda is attacking both me and Dr. Ford to damage our reputation with extremely sexism context spreading my photo with @georgesoros. pic.twitter.com/rERqGFOxXx — Lyudmyla Kozlovska 🇪🇺 (@LyudaKozlovska) September 30, 2018

Then, there’s this viral image that makes three claims:

That Dr. Ford’s grandfather was a CIA operative That her father ran three “CIA-front companies” That her brother, Ralph worked for the law firm behind Fusion GPS and the “dossier used to start the Russian Collusion Investigation”

All three claims are false or misleading. It says that Nicholas Deak was her grandfather. According to his obituary, Deak had only one son named R. Leslie Deak.

In the same image, the second bullet points out that her father is Ralph Blasey II, which contradicts the first bullet point. This means that Deak cannot be Dr. Ford’s grandfather.

As for the three CIA run companies? Red Coats Inc., is a janitorial company and there is no evidence linking any of the others listed to the CIA.

Finally, Ford’s brother Ralph did work for the law firm listed, but he quit six years before the creation of Fusion GPS and the Russian collusion investigation.

We’re ruling this viral image as FALSE.

KAVANAUGH PICTURE

It appears Judge Kavanaugh is also getting his share of false photos, like this one that appears to show a drunk younger version of the judge holding beer bottles.

This one is easy to debunk. An image search shows that it’s a stock photo from Getty Images titled: “portrait of a young man asleep on the couch after drinking too much beer.”

% INLINE %

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA