Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify

With persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented them.

ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell.

For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One tenant suggested antifreeze could have prevented it.

Turns out, several people searched online to see if engine coolant is a logical preventative measure when trying to avoid busted pipes.

THE QUESTION

Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems?

THE SOURCES

Adam Heiser, Fire Protection Services

Union City Battalion Chief Dennis Moore

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

A viewer said using antifreeze is permitted but not required, and believes it could have prevented many sprinkler systems from bursting.

Adam Heiser with Fire Protection Services said that's not necessarily true.

"It is not the way it works," Heiser said. "It does seem logical. But that is not possible to have a full-on antifreeze system in a high-rise condo, or like I said, an apartment complex or even a warehouse.”

The fire official explained that while putting antifreeze in a sprinkler system is technically possible - it's not easy as one may think. People would have to use an antifreeze loop, which is mostly done to cover smaller areas such as a food storage room inside a restaurant.

This strategy is meant to protect areas inside or outside of buildings that are prone to freezing. Since Georgia is warm most months of the year, buildings in the state get a "wet sprinkler system" - a less expensive and more effective system for warmer states that don't tend to deal with frigid temperatures.

Heiser said states that experience frigid weather use a "dry system", which is more expensive to maintain but necessary for the freezing temperatures that tend to stretch on longer.

"The scenario that we've run across this weekend is really unlikely, overall. So it's not something that's really considered often in the state of Georgia," Heiser said. "But in warehousing, where there's high ceilings, and it's tougher to keep the temperature control, there are dry systems, or in food storage, things like that."

So to verify, while putting antifreeze in a sprinkler system is possible, it is not recommended to do so in warmer states like Georgia due to cost and effectiveness.