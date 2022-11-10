VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win

The Braves followed the tradition and sent a few pies. Reportedly Astros were not allowed to buy pizza while they were in Philly.

ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies.

THE QUESTION

Did the Braves send the Astros pizza after their World Series win?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

The Atlanta Braves carried on a World Series tradition by delivering pizza to the new Texas champions.

WHAT WE FOUND

After the Houston Astros' win against the Phillies, they were expecting stacks of pie at their door, and they were not wrong.

Several teams, including the Braves and Cubs, joined in on the yearly post-season tradition of sending pizza to the World Series Champions. Sadly, the team deleted the tweet thanking the Braves; it read, "Special thanks to the @Braves for sending pizza to the Astros front office staff today." That tweet was posted Wednesday at 3:54 p.m.

The tradition is fairly new and started with the Boston Red Sox in 2014 when they sent pizza to the previous season's champions, the San Francisco Giants. Many also thought this was a poke and tease at the Astros after the team and their fans were not allowed to buy pizza from certain places in Philadelphia during this year's World Series.