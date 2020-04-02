ATLANTA — World health officials are continuing to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus.

In China, the first of two new hospitals is now taking in patients. It was built in less than ten days.The Chinese government said it is needed to combat the outbreak.

So far, the new coronavirus has infected tens of thousands and killed at least 360 across China since early December.

A viewer called 11Alive saying the Lysol brand spray disinfectant could help fight coronavirus. It's also creating quite a stir online.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus?

Viral Facebook and Twitter posts point out that the language on cans of Lysol mentions the coronavirus and claim that it is proof that the government knew about the virus well before this outbreak started.

So, is it true? Did Lysol know about the Coronavirus before this outbreak happened?

According to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, the answer is no.

They want to remind people that the world "coronavirus" is not specific and that it encompasses numerous strains of the virus -- strains that existed before this recent outbreak.

This is why you may see the word on products like Lysol and Clorox.

So, while cans of Lysol may contain the word "coronavirus," it does not refer to the new strain that originated in December in Wuhan, China.

According to the CDC and World Health Organization, that particular strain, the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), was the strain first observed in Wuhan, China in December.

Other strains of coronavirus include viruses like SARS and MERS, both of which have been observed in past years.

Can Lysol disinfectant help increase your chances of remaining healthy against this new strain of the virus?

We reached out to our medical correspondent, Dr. Sujatha Reddy.

She said that when used as directed, Lysol is able to kill viruses and bacteria. Hand sanitizers that contain at least 60 percent alcohol are also effective.

However, the most effective way to fight germs is by washing your hands with soap and water.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES |

Emory researchers testing drug as potential treatment for coronavirus

University System of Georgia cancels spring study abroad programs in China due to coronavirus

Coronavirus screening at Hartsfield-Jackson: Here's what it will look like

US declares public health emergency over new China coronavirus

Delta to suspend all U.S. flights to China due to coronavirus

Wuhan Coronavirus Map: Tracking the outbreak in real-time