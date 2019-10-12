ATLANTA — It's a headline straight from the Grinch: a national Christmas tree shortage that could spike prices and trim supply.

But does such a shortage impact Atlanta?

11Alive set out to verify, reaching out to the Georgia Christmas Tree Association, which represents tree growers in the state. The group says the shortage primarily affects Fraser Firs, mainly from North Carolina and Oregon, according to Linda Wilson, executive director of the association.

RELATED: Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supply

"The members of the Georgia Christmas Tree Association mainly grow Leyland and Arizona Cypress. They have no shortage and are reporting record breaking sales this past week since opening this season,” Wilson told 11Alive in an email.

But the full answer is not so clear cut. Pike Nurseries sells trees sourced from across the country.

“For us and for those who get Christmas trees out of North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and even the West coast…. a lot of those larger trees are still impacted from seven, eight, nine years ago when there were too many trees out there and available,” Jimmy McClendon, manager of Pike Nurseries explained. “A lot of growers stopped growing those trees for several years. Well, now we're feeling that.”

11Alive reached out to 10 different Christmas tree sellers, and some like Matt Bowman of Tradition Trees said they anticipated the shortage and have adequate supply, yet are still seeing the industry impact.

RELATED: O Christmas Tree! This one is worth $15.5 million

“The biggest effect I've seen is some of the smaller locations,” Bowman said. “The 'mom and pops,' baseball teams, church teams, those folks...that sell 150-200 trees every year just weren't able to secure trees this year.”

"I've had more phone calls on the wholesale side than I've ever had this year,” Bowman said. “Unfortunately, we weren't able to help everyone that we've liked to.”

McClendon emphasized this year’s holiday calendar also plays a role.

“This is a little bit of a different season too because having Thanksgiving so late,” he said. “Everyone comes all at once at the end of the end of the November. More trees go faster.”

So is the national tree shortage affecting metro Atlanta? 11Alive verified some sellers are indeed feeling the pinch, but sources say trees are available. You just don't want to wait.

“If you see one you like it, grab it,” Bowman said. “I wouldn't shop around too much. They're flying off the shelves.”

Statements from local tree sellers:

Kinsey Family Farm: "Well despite the difficulty in acquiring Christmas trees we actually have been quite blessed to work with our suppliers to meet our existing customers demands for Christmas trees. We still anticipate being able to remain open until the 20th of December as usual... without any substantial changes in pricing.”

Big John’s Christmas Trees: "We are so fortunate to have a good inventory due to decades-long relationships with our high quality growers. We are celebrating our 70th year in business this year. "

Berry’s Tree Farm: "Locally, there is no impact on our business. We secure all of our Fraser Firs from North Carolina well in advance and have a sufficient supply for the season. As for our field-grown, cut-your-own trees; we plant about 3,500 seedlings each year and have a continuous supply of those available each year. The customers at Berry’s Tree Farm will not notice any effects of a Christmas tree shortage in other states.”

Georgia Christmas Tree Association: "There is a shortage of Fraser firs which are grown mainly in North Carolina and Oregon. The members of the Georgia Christmas Tree Association mainly grow Leyland and Arizona Cypress. They have no shortage and are reporting record breaking sales this past week since opening this season."

MORE VERIFY STORIES

VERIFY: When should you be worried by a fever?

VERIFY: Are sex traffickers posing as church members at Lenox Square Mall?

VERIFY: What if you can't get the flu shot?