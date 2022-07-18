Yes, we still have to fall back when Daylight Saving Time ends in November

Georgia passed a law to stay on permanent Daylight Saving Time but Congress has to give the okay.

ATLANTA — The Georgia legislature passed a law allowing us to stay on Daylight Saving Time all year, and an 11Alive viewer wants to know if she’ll still need to fall back this coming November.

Daylight Saving Time is scheduled to end on November 6. We’ve been springing forward and falling backward in the United States for over 100 years.

However, a recent Monmouth University poll found that 61% of the Americans surveyed want to do away with changing our clocks twice a year. The Georgia legislature agrees, but is waiting on Congress to give the okay on put an end to it all the falling back and springing forward.

THE QUESTION

Will you need to shift your clocks when Daylight Saving ends this fall?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you will still need to fall back when Daylight Saving time ends this fall.

WHAT WE FOUND

In April 2021 Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that would keep Georgia on permanent Daylight Saving Time, but it can’t go into effect until Congress amends the Uniform Time Act.

That’s the federal law that mandates springing forward and falling backward each year.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, now before Congress, would be that amendment. It would allow states to shift to permanent Daylight Saving Time in November of 2023.

The Senate passed the act back in March and now it’s in the hands of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce sub-committee.

So far, the sub-committee has had one hearing on the matter. Rep. Schakowsky chairs that sub-committee.

Her office tells us, “We’re still working to reach a consensus on the Sunshine Protection Act. No conclusions yet but discussions are ongoing.”