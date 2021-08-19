VERIFY: Did thousands of COVID-19 vaccines expire & get tossed out in Georgia?

Less than 7% of the doses in Georgia are expired. But, they are not in the trash.

ATLANTA — Georgia remains one of the worst states for vaccinations. The latest numbers find more than half of the people eligible for the shots in our state are not vaccinated.

Are all the unused vaccines expiring and getting thrown out?

The 11Alive Verify team set out to fact check.

THE QUESTION

Did hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines expire and get thrown out in Georgia?

THE ANSWER

Less than 7% of the doses in Georgia are expired. But, they are not in the trash. They are being set aside in case their expiration date changes.

WHAT WE KNOW

Georgia's Department of Public Health estimates that more than 682,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine expired between Dec. 14, 2020 to Aug. 1, 2021.

Even though these shots are considered to be expired, DPH said there is a chance the Food and Drug Administration could extend the shots' shelf life.