VERIFY: Is Atlanta still a seller's market?

As interest rates go up, many are asking: Is the housing market shifting?

ATLANTA — Buying a home is not easy in Atlanta right now. High prices are the norm since the pandemic started.

11Alive investigator Kristin Crowley dug through new data and went to the experts to verify your questions.

One 11Alive viewer wants to know: Are we still in a seller's market?

Professor Black said we are still seeing demand for homes higher than the number available.

So we can verify that yes, it's still a seller's market in Atlanta but prices are shifting down slightly.

According to Redfin's data center, the median sale price for a home in Atlanta in June of this year hit $397,000.

That's $59,000 higher than the same time last year.

So, prices are still going up. Interest rates are going up now too.

Black added that's not changing the market very much.