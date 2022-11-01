Yes, It's been 10 months since a shooting has been reported at Lenox Mall

ATLANTA — As Atlanta works to flag "nuisance businesses" and bring crime down, police and city leaders are taking a strategic approach to target previously embattled areas.
It seems to be working– at least, in the case of Lenox Square Mall.
THE QUESTION
Has it been 10 months since a shooting was reported at Lenox Mall?
THE SOURCES
- Atlanta Police Department
- Atlanta Police Crime Map
- Police reports obtained from APD
THE ANSWER
WHAT WE FOUND
Lenox Square Mall has not had any shootings to date this year, according to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department.
The APD Crime map shows the only incident this year involving a firearm was a robbery, which didn't lead to a shooting.
The shopping mall had almost 500 crimes committed in the area this year, but none of them were shootings, the crime map indicated.
Although the shopping mall didn't have any shootings in this year, emergency responders still responded to the area when the bomb squad was called for an unattended suitcase and two cars lit up in flames earlier this year.
Last year, Lenox had over 400 reported crimes in the area.
The last known shooting in the shopping mall area happened back in August 2021 with an aggravated assault case.