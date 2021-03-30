VERIFY: Lumber prices up over 180% in a year, impacting house prices

The pandemic has impacted prices of goods across the board because of supply chain issues. Lumber is one of the goods hardest hit.

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of our daily lives. Including the cost of goods during such an uncertain time.

A viewer reached out to our VERIFY team to get answers about the price of lumber and if it has anything to do with home prices in Atlanta and across the country.

Our VERIFY team went to the experts to find out what's really going on with the cost of lumber.

THE QUESTION

Are lumber prices increasing, and is it affecting home prices?

THE ANSWER

Yes, the price of lumber has increased 180 percent, and the price of a single family home has risen more than $24,000 since last spring, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

WHAT WE KNOW

The cost of lumber has skyrocketed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lumber, as you know, is through the roof," Ken Warlick with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders AssociatION explained.

According to the National Associate of Home Builders, lumber is up 180 percent.

The price of lumber per thousand board feet is about $1,044 as of mid March. That's according to Random Lengths, a company that monitors prices nationally.

Experts said it's caused by COVID-19 impacts in the supply chain - after facilities had to halt production - as well as the supply and demand aspect.

Many Americans started home improvement projects during quarantine as a way to pass the time and stay active. That's on top of the normal need from construction professionals still working jobs.

So, are the high lumber costs impacting home prices?

“Absolutely, lumber is abnormal in the pricing that we’re seeing right now," Warlick explained.

He said it's not just the lumber driving up housing costs, it's also land increases and the shortage of skilled labor.

The National Association of Home Builders said the price of an average new single-family home has increased by more than $24,000 since April 2020.

“We’re just not producing the lumber to keep up with the demand that we’re currently seeing with the housing boom that we’re currently in," Warlick said.

When we asked construction workers in a metro Atlanta Home Depot parking lot, if it's affecting their bottom line, the answer was, "yes."

“Same material last week, bought some more this week and it’s already gone up in just a week’s time," Jeff said.

Despite those numbers, Warlick said a housing boom persists in metro Atlanta and around the country.

So we can VERIFY, the price of lumber has increased substantially and is affecting home prices.

