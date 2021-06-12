Yes, some felons from the Jan. 6 insurrection can vote but it depends on where they live

In most states, people convicted of a felony are disenfranchised while they are incarcerated but get their voting rights back after finishing their sentences.

In November 2021, Jacob Chansley – better known as the “QAnon Shaman” – was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony obstruction charge.

Soon after, VERIFY viewer Kathy emailed to ask if some people convicted of felonies from the insurrection can still vote.

Yes, some people convicted of felonies from the Jan. 6 insurrection can still vote, but it depends on what state they live in.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimates nearly 6 million Americans have lost their right to vote because of a criminal conviction.

The right to vote is overseen by both federal and state governments. But only states have rules restricting felons from the ballot box. So, where a person lives ultimately dictates whether their right to vote will be revoked because of a felony conviction.

All other 48 states in the U.S. disenfranchise people convicted of felonies while they are in prison.

But the disqualification to vote doesn’t necessarily extend to when a person is released from prison. The NCSL says 37 states restore the voting rights of people convicted of felonies once they are released from prison or after they served their full sentences, including parole and probation.

In the other 11 states, there are more requirements that need to be met before people convicted of felonies can vote again, according to the NCSL. Some states have an additional waiting period after sentence completion and others require additional action, such as a governor’s pardon.

But most states only restrict the voting rights of people convicted of felonies, not misdemeanors.

While Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Campaign Legal Center noted that most of the crimes people have been convicted of in relation to the insurrection have been misdemeanors. That means their voting status is unaffected in most states.