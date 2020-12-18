VERIFY: Fact-checking claims about Senator Perdue's stock trading

As we continue to fact check claims against all four Senate runoff candidates, here's what we can verify on the stock trading claims against Senator Perdue.

ATLANTA — As the race over two Georgia Senate seats continue, the political ads aren't slowing down. All four candidates are being hit with accusations and claims about their stances on issues, as well as their business and financial dealings.

Both Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have been fielding accusations of insider trading when it comes to their stock portfolios after a private COVID-19 Senate briefing.

Here's what we found when fact-checking the claims against Senator Perdue.

THE QUESTIONS:

Did Senator David Perdue trade stocks after a private COVID-19 briefing?

Was he cleared of insider trading?

THE ANSWERS:

Yes, the stocks in question were traded after the date of the briefing, but we cannot verify whether the Senator was in attendance at the briefing or received information after the fact.

Senator Perdue was investigated for insider trading and cleared by the Senate Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCES:

The Non-Partisan U.S. Senate Press Office

WHAT WE FOUND:

"January 24: The U.S. Senate gets a private briefing on the coronavirus. Georgia Senator David Perdue gets busy. That same day he buys stocks on a company that sells masks and gloves," an ad by Senate Majority PAC, funded by the Democratic Party said.

The ad asserts that the Senator sold stocks after getting a private Senate briefing about COVID-19.

Congressional financial disclosure forms confirm Senator Perdue purchased between $63,000 and $245,000 in Pfizer stock.

Perdue's campaign attests the Senator did not attend the briefing in question. However, when 11Alive's Verify team contacted the Senate Communications Office to check attendance that day, we were told roll call was not available because it was a private briefing.

So we can Verify the Pfizer stock trade happened, but we cannot verify the details of the Senate COVID-19 meeting and if the Senator was briefed on what was discussed.

Cleared of insider trading?

In response, Perdue's campaign released an ad saying "Senator Perdue welcomed a full review of his stock trade," and went on to say federal investigators "cleared him completely".

We can Verify the Senate Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, and the Securities and Exchange Commission cleared him of insider trading accusations.

According to Perdue's campaign, the Senator does not handle day to day decisions of his portfolio and has outside financial advisors in charge of managing trades.

Our Verify team reached out to Goldman Sachs. A spokesperson confirms Perdue is a client of theirs but would not comment on whether or not the Senator has any input on his stocks.

Insider trading of military submarine part stock?

Another claim by the Democratic Party said Senator Perdue bought up to $190,000 of stocks in a company that made submarine parts for the military, right before he was put in charge of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower.

According to his Senate financial disclosures for the year 2019, he then sold the stocks in BWX Technologies, earning him between $15,000 and $50,000.

Using the financial disclosures we can Verify this is true, however, it needs context.

A Perdue campaign spokesperson said the stock was a managed fund and that the Senator was not legally allowed to have any input on the trade.