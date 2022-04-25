Attorneys said at the end of a lease, a landlord can demand a new rate.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Some renters said they are getting notices that they’re going to have to pay a lot more moving forward. In some cases, their rent is going up 30% to 40% to stay in the same apartment or house.

Not only is this frustrating for renters, many feel stuck and that it’s out of their control. One Cartersville family has been in the same home for 30 years.

"We are just trying to figure out some way to live without being under a bridge," said Teresa Shephard.

She said her family pays $575 dollars a month. However, her landlord only gave her a few days’ notice she was selling the home to a new landlord who wants to triple her rent.

11Alive is verifying if the high increases are legal.

THE QUESTION

Is it legal for a new landlord to triple your rent or sell the home you are living in?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, it's legal for a landlord to triple your rent. They can also sell the home you're living in.

WHAT WE FOUND

Shephard said the new landlord wants $1,600 a month.

"My husband and I, I have the paperwork to show, we make $2,056 a month. And it's not a lot of money anyway," she said.

She and her husband are disabled senior citizens on a fixed income.

"Am I going to not live with power? Do I cut of the gas? Or if I have both of those, do we not eat? So what do we do? We are just at a loss. We don't know what to do," she said.

They've started selling their dishes to afford a new place to live.

11Alive talked with attorneys George Nowack and Tom Salata about rent inreases.

"Rent for single-family houses have gone through the roof, they're off the chart," said Nowack.

"It's what the market is demanding and getting," said Salata.

Both attorneys said at the end of a lease, a landlord can demand any rate for a new one. Owners also have the right to sell a home -- even if it's occupied.

"It's the free market that's always been there when it comes to landlords and tenants," said Nowack.

So, we can verify, that yes, it's legal for a landlord to triple your rent -- or sell the home you're living in.

Both attorneys strongly recommended demanding a written copy of your lease and negotiate a new lease before the end of the old one so that you don't have to scramble when that term is up.