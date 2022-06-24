Roe v. Wade overturned | Verifying your questions

ATLANTA — With the Supreme Court announcing its decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many 11Alive viewers reached out with questions about what abortion access looks like after this historic verdict.
So, here is a look at three of the most requested viewer questions and the answers we found after turning to the experts:
Question
Will abortion be banned in Georgia after this ruling?
Our Sources
Georgia’s Life Act
UGA Law Professor Ronald Carolson
The Answer
Yes, abortions after six weeks would be banned as Georgia’s Heartbeat Law would take effect.
What we found
A six-week abortion ban was signed into law by Governor Kemp back in 2019. However, it was struck down because it conflicted with the Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade. According to Professor Carlson, an overruling on Roe would change that in Georgia.
“If that occurs, it will certainly cause the Georgia decision from two and a half years ago to be reviewed,” Carolson said. “It may well resuscitate the Georgia Heartbeat Law.”
Question
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned now, can it be re-instated later?
Our Sources
The Supreme Court of the United States
The Answer
Yes, but with context.
What we found
The court says its judgements are final. However, decisions can be changed by a constitutional amendment passed by congress and ratified by the states or through a new ruling on a different case that comes before the court.
Question
Would the number of abortions in the U.S. change if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
Our Sources
World Health Organization
Center for Reproductive Rights
The Answer
No, but with context.
What we found
The Center for Reproductive Rights says legal restrictions on abortion may not impact the number or abortions themselves, but it will impact the number of women who will see out unsafe procedures. The World Health Organization says currently, 45% of all abortions are unsafe.