Roe v. Wade overturned | Verifying your questions

Many viewers wrote us with questions about what happens now that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

ATLANTA — With the Supreme Court announcing its decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many 11Alive viewers reached out with questions about what abortion access looks like after this historic verdict.

So, here is a look at three of the most requested viewer questions and the answers we found after turning to the experts:

Question

Will abortion be banned in Georgia after this ruling?

Our Sources

Georgia’s Life Act

UGA Law Professor Ronald Carolson

The Answer

Yes, abortions after six weeks would be banned as Georgia’s Heartbeat Law would take effect.

What we found

A six-week abortion ban was signed into law by Governor Kemp back in 2019. However, it was struck down because it conflicted with the Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade. According to Professor Carlson, an overruling on Roe would change that in Georgia.

“If that occurs, it will certainly cause the Georgia decision from two and a half years ago to be reviewed,” Carolson said. “It may well resuscitate the Georgia Heartbeat Law.”

Question

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned now, can it be re-instated later?

Our Sources

The Supreme Court of the United States

The Answer

Yes, but with context.

What we found

The court says its judgements are final. However, decisions can be changed by a constitutional amendment passed by congress and ratified by the states or through a new ruling on a different case that comes before the court.

Question

Would the number of abortions in the U.S. change if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Our Sources

World Health Organization

Center for Reproductive Rights

The Answer

No, but with context.

What we found