x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

Roe v. Wade overturned | Verifying your questions

Many viewers wrote us with questions about what happens now that Roe v. Wade is overturned.

More Videos

ATLANTA — With the Supreme Court announcing its decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many 11Alive viewers reached out with questions about what abortion access looks like after this historic verdict.

So, here is a look at three of the most requested viewer questions and the answers we found after turning to the experts: 

Question 

Will abortion be banned in Georgia after this ruling? 

Our Sources

  • Georgia’s Life Act 

  • UGA Law Professor Ronald Carolson 

The Answer

This is true.

Yes, abortions after six weeks would be banned as Georgia’s Heartbeat Law would take effect. 

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

What we found

A six-week abortion ban was signed into law by Governor Kemp back in 2019. However, it was struck down because it conflicted with the Supreme Court ruling Roe vs. Wade. According to Professor Carlson, an overruling on Roe would change that in Georgia. 

“If that occurs, it will certainly cause the Georgia decision from two and a half years ago to be reviewed,” Carolson said. “It may well resuscitate the Georgia Heartbeat Law.” 

Question 

 If Roe vs. Wade is overturned now, can it be re-instated later? 

Our Sources

The Supreme Court of the United States 

The Answer 

This needs context.

Yes, but with context. 

What we found

The court says its judgements are final. However, decisions can be changed by a constitutional amendment passed by congress and ratified by the states or through a new ruling on a different case that comes before the court. 

RELATED: Georgia lawmakers, leaders react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Question

Would the number of abortions in the U.S. change if Roe v. Wade is overturned? 

Our Sources

  • World Health Organization 

  • Center for Reproductive Rights 

The Answer

This needs context.

No, but with context. 

What we found

The Center for Reproductive Rights says legal restrictions on abortion may not impact the number or abortions themselves, but it will impact the number of women who will see out unsafe procedures. The World Health Organization says currently, 45% of all abortions are unsafe. 

Related Articles

 

 

 

Paid Advertisement