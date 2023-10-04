ATLANTA — There are less than two weeks until Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to Atlanta for three enchanting nights. Mercedes-Benz Stadium knows all too well about how to put on a concert series, so it's giving Swifties a heads-up on what they need to know about purchasing tickets.
11Alive set out to VERIFY if you can buy tickets for Taylor Swift's three shows: April 28-30 at the Benz.
Can you buy tickets for Taylor Swift at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the day of the concert?
No, you can't buy concert tickets for Taylor Swift at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
According to a social media post, Mercedes-Benz Stadium said all three shows are sold out and fans should not come to the stadium without tickets.
The post also debunks a rumor that if you show up to the stadium on the day of the concert you can get tickets at the box office. This is not the case.
The Benz added fans looking for tickets should be cautious when purchasing tickets from anyone other than Ticketmaster.
