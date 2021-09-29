VERIFY: Are COVID-19 antibodies in breastmilk of vaccinated moms?

A report out of John's Hopkins Medicine finds breast milk is known to protect newborns from colds and infections.

ATLANTA — Babies cannot get vaccinated, but some claim they may get some protection from their vaccinated moms through breastfeeding.

Are COVID-19 antibodies in your breastmilk if you're vaccinated? And will it protect your baby from the virus?

11Alive's Verify Team set out to bring you the answer.





THE QUESTION

Can vaccinated moms pass on COVID-19 antibodies through breastfeeding?





THE ANSWER

Yes, small studies have shown that babies can get COVID antibodies through breastmilk.

SOURCES

WHAT WE KNOW

A report out of John's Hopkins Medicine finds breast milk is known to protect newborns from colds and infections.

11Alive Medical Expert, Dr. Sujatha Reddy, also said breast milk is full of antibodies.

"All of mom's immune cells and antibodies go to the baby through breast milk," Dr. Reddy said.

A small study out of the American Academy of Pediatrics looked at about 100 women who were all breastfeeding, vaccinated, and never contracted COVID-19.

They compared their milk and blood samples to unvaccinated women and found that all the vaccinated moms had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. Researchers said the more they had in their blood, the more that showed up in their breast milk.

University of Florida researchers conducted a similar study and found similar results that newborns are receiving some COVID protection through their mother's milk.

The studies are small, but Dr. Reddy said they are encouraging for new and expecting mothers.