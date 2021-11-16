VERIFY: Can you get a booster shot after a breakthrough infection?

11Alive's Verify team went to the experts to bring you the facts.

ATLANTA — Many are trying to get their booster shots before gathering for Thanksgiving. Is it safe for you to get one after having a breakthrough infection?

THE QUESTION

Can you get a booster shot after a breakthrough infection?





OUR SOURCES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

11Alive Medical Expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy





THE ANSWER

You can get the booster shot after you have a breakthrough COVID infection, but you need to wait a certain amount of time.

WHAT WE KNOW

If you are eligible for a booster shot, the CDC recommends you get the dose at least six months after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

Right now, you are only eligible for a booster if you are older than 65, live in a long-term care facility, work in a high-risk setting or live with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.

If you had a breakthrough infection, 11Alive's Medical Expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy said you can get a booster shot, but you need to wait until you have recovered.

"When you feel fine, your quarantine time is over and you're out and about and you're feeling healthy, you can go ahead and get that booster," she said.

Dr. Reddy said if you are feeling sick or your symptoms are lingering you should hold off before getting the booster because it can be taxing to your immune system.