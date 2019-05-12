ATLANTA — Those living in apartment or condo communities are mostly familiar with coming home to find restaurant menus or business cards stuck in their doors. A woman in Fulton County returned from an out of town trip over the Thanksgiving holiday and found several business cards stuck in her door.

Her home was also burglarized.

So, she wondered if that tactic was a new scheme being used by the thieves. For example, if they leave a card and see it hasn’t been moved for a few days they know your home is empty and ripe for robbing.

Three different law enforcement agencies weighed in on this question: Atlanta Police, Sandy Springs Police and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Dept. All three said they’d never heard of this. Atlanta Police even pulled a few recent reports to do a deeper dive.

“I pulled several burglary reports between the dates of Nov. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019 and have not located any that describes where business cards were used as a tool to commit the theft,” said Officer Anthony Grant with the Atlanta Police in an email. “That said, this does not appear to be a trending criminal act within the city.”

QUESTION: Are thieves putting business cards in your door as a means to see if you’re home before they rob you?

ANSWER: False.

