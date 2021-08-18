VERIFY: Can it be dangerous to shower or take a bath when it's lightning outside?

Here's what we found.

ATLANTA — Showering during stormy weather -- is it just an old wives' tale or can it actually be dangerous to shower or take a bath when it's lightning outside.

THE QUESTION

Is it dangerous to shower while it's lightning outside?

THE SOURCES

THE Center for Disease Control, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

THE ANSWER

Yes, we can verify it can be dangerous to shower when there’s a storm.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the experts, electricity from lightning can travel through your plumbing! They advise you to avoid all water during a storm.

That means don’t shower, take a bath, or even wash your dishes.

