VERIFY | Are drivers required to check IDs on alcohol deliveries?

The question confronted one 11Alive viewer when, she said, her underage son was able to pick up margaritas that had been delivered to the family home's front door.

ATLANTA — Having food delivered to your door is easier than ever - and depending on where your order comes from, you can sometimes get a little alcohol, too.

Those alcohol deliveries prompted a question you might not immediately think of - if you're of legal age to buy alcohol.

The question being: Do delivery drivers actually have to check IDs when they make the delivery drop?

Should that have happened? 11Alive's Jerry Carnes dives in to verify.

Question

Are drivers required to check IDs on alcohol deliveries?

Our sources

Georgia Department of Revenue

Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart

Answer

Yes, drivers are supposed to check IDs before leaving alcohol with a delivery.

What we found

The Georgia Department of Revenue, which oversees the regulations that allow home delivery of alcohol with some restrictions, says on its website that beer, wine and distilled spirits can all be purchased via delivery - as long as it's not a delivery to a place like a school or dorm.

Drivers are not supposed to leave an alcohol delivery at a curb, driveway or door. They're also required to leave the alcohol only with someone 21 years or older.

According to Georgia law, it's the responsibility of the delivery driver to check the ID of the person receiving the alcohol. As a further step, they're actually also supposed to get a signature of the person receiving the delivery and make sure it matches the one on the ID.

Additionally, it's against the law for delivery drivers to leave alcohol with somebody who appears too intoxicated.

Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart also all have their own policies in line with the law. Drivers are required to abandon a delivery of alcohol if they can't confirm that the person receiving it is of age.