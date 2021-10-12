'That isn't something we are imagining': Why colds are more common during winter

Do you feel like you get sick more in the fall and winter months? There might be something behind that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the first day of winter here on Tuesday, health experts say the peak of cold and flu season is here.

If it feels like you get sick more often in the fall and winter months, there might be something to that, as temperatures drop to their lowest of the year. But does it make us more susceptible to colds?

THE QUESTION

Do people actually get more colds in the winter months compared to summer?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, colds are more common in the winter months.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to John Hopkins Medicine, respiratory illnesses are more common in colder months.

"They are more common, that isn't something we are imagining that is, in fact true," Robinson said.

John Hopkins Medicine points to several different reasons. More people are inside when it's cold, and that cold, dry air can weaken our resistance to illness.

Robinson says viruses are more stable in colder weather and survive better. She said our nasal passages are drier during cold weather and the decreased humidity likely increases our chances of infections. Plus, more time indoors around people can increase our chances of getting sick.

"We are more likely to come in contact with someone who has an upper respiratory virus," Robinson said.

The CDC, which tracks flu numbers year-round, says cases are always at their peak during the winter months.

