VERIFY | Do a lack of pockets in women's clothing tie to witches?

ATLANTA — The Verify Team works hard to separate fact from fiction and in honor of Women's History Month – we have an interesting one.

You never know what claim will pop up online. Viewer Deanna reached out about a claim that "women's pockets were phased out so women could prove they were not witches."

She wanted to know is that true? We found a few other tweets trying to make the same connection– so we decided to verify, and this one took us down a long road back in history with a few twists and turns.

Sara Idacavage, a Ph.D. student for the historic clothing and textile collection at University of Georgia, tells us that pockets in women’s clothing has long been associated with privacy.



“I have never heard of it. I'm not pockets are not my number one area of expertise, but I'm also not that surprised to hear about this because pockets have this really long history of being associated with women and secrecy and privacy and intimacy,” Idacavage said.

To understand that history, you have to go back to the middle ages. Back then, both men and women had pockets – and they were tied around the waist like little fanny packs.



By the 17th century, they were sewn into men's clothing. Women still carried the bags.

Eventually they added pouches like these that would be accessed through slits in her overskirt and because of its proximity to the pelvic region it created a new social assumption.

“There are many historical accounts of women holding secret letters and various gifts from lovers,”Idacavage said. “If you think a woman is being, you know, a little immoral, maybe you might associate that with her pockets.”

Toward the end of the 18th century (1700s), waistlines tightened, silhouettes slimmed, and pockets shrunk. The London Spectator reported "women had four external bulges already – two breasts and two hips – and a money pocket inside their dress would make an ungainly 5th."

“I think there has been this ongoing type of historical analysis that women were not expected to be out in the world working, doing this and that. Therefore, why would they need to have these pockets to carry important things like money and pocket watches if they're not allowed to?” Idacavage added.



When the bicycle suit came around in the late 1800s – it was often the punchline for comics – asking a woman why she would have one if she had no bicycle.

The Salem Witch Museum said eventually pockets were phased out not because of witches, but because of the industrial revolution.

Even today, the size of pockets remains unequal – the size of a woman's pocket on average 48% shorter and 7% narrower than a typical man's, and it still remains a joke in pop culture.

So, do pockets have a history of secrecy, privacy, and gender inequality? Yes, that's verified. But, a link to witches, no.