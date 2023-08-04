VERIFY | The nation's heatwave has helped drive up prices at the gas pump

The average price of gasoline in Georgia is 45-cents higher than a month ago

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia are up almost 50 cents compared to a month ago, and other states have seen it even worse. Some sources have suggested it's tied to the rising temperatures across the country.

There are many factors that can influence gas prices - including basic supply and demand. Does the weather really figure into it?

11Alive's Jerry Carnes looks into the question.

Question

Has the heat wave impacting portions of the U.S. influenced prices at the gas pump?

Our sources

Answer

What we found

DeHaan tells us that U.S. oil refineries involve a lot of sensitive equipment that is outdoors and can fail in extreme temperatures just like a car engine.

The summer heatwave has been rough on Texas and Louisiana, home to several of the nation’s largest refineries. According to DeHaan, a half dozen refineries have had equipment problems due to the heat impacting their ability to produce fuel.

The issue doesn’t have to be at the refinery. Kloza points out that interruptions to a local power grid can impact production at a refinery. When a large area of Memphis lost power recently it disrupted operations at the Valero refinery there.

Failures due to heat related issues can take days and even weeks to resolve.

Kloza estimates that heat-related interruptions at U.S. refineries this summer have reduced production by as many as 500,000 barrels a day during a time of peak demand for gasoline.

DeHaan tells us that issues at U.S. refineries are not the only reason for the decline in supply and higher prices. Saudi Arabia and Russia are two of the world’s largest oil producers. They’re cutting production in an effort to increase prices.