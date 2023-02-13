VERIFY | Will we start seeing prescription lockers at some CVS pharmacies?

A CVS pharmacy technician in Georgia, who asked to remain anonymous, claims there are plans to replace all technicians at the pick-up counter with lockers.

ATLANTA — The nation is working to recover from a pharmacist shortage and this has manifested in pharmacies adjusting their hours or even adjusting pharmaceutical staff schedules to help meet demand.

Lockers could also soon be involved, at least, according to social media conversations on Twitter and Reddit.

People have been discussing a potential locker program soon to be debuted by the massive drugstore chain CVS.

So could people be picking up prescriptions from a locker, instead from of a pharmacist?

11Alive's Paola Suro looked into the claim.

THE QUESTION

Will we start seeing prescription lockers in the future at some CVS pharmacies?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This claim needs context.

CVS is rolling out a program to use pick-up lockers for prescription drugs but it should not impact pharmacy technician staffing, according to a spokesperson.

Also, these lockers won't be seen in Georgia.

WHAT WE FOUND

A CVS pharmacy technician in Georgia, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to 11Alive after we reported pharmacies were cutting back hours due to a pharmacist shortage.

She says CVS’ corporate headquarters told her manager about plans to replace all technicians at the pick-up counter with lockers.

“He told me that CVS plans to eliminate their check-out counters and replace them with lockers. He’s worried that customers will no longer be able to talk to a pharmacist in person," she said.

The conversation is also being discussed on Twitter and Reddit.

11Alive found a video posted on CVS’ website last year, showing the pilot program, describing it as a "quick, easy, and private way" to pick up prescriptions.

A spokesperson with CVS Health confirms to 11Alive that they are testing prescription pick-up lockers in a handful of stores, but none in Georgia. The spokesperson says Georgia state law prohibits their use. The state has specific laws about storing and dispensing prescription drugs that limit the opportunity to utilize such lockers.

The spokesperson adds at pharmacies where they are allowed, the pickup lockers are not replacing pharmacy technicians, as they "play a valuable role on our pharmacy teams."

Some pharmacies, like Costco and some health systems nationwide, already have prescription lockers in place -- but not in Georgia.