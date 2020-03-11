Verify: Georgia election questions answered - live blog

Our VERIFY researchers fact-checked questions about what's happening in Georgia as ballots are cast.

ATLANTA — Election day began across the country as millions showed up to make their voice heard. This patriotic day is the topic conversation and top thing posted across social media platforms.

To combat miss information and address rumors floating around on election day, our VERIFY team is fact-checking claims for Georgia voters.

QUESTION: Will polling places be open after 7 p.m. Tuesday?

ANSWER: Yes, some polling places will stay open after 7 p.m. because of morning delays at locations in Cobb, DeKalb, Spalding and Cherokee Counties. A judge signs off on the time extension and the reason for the delay.

Here's the list of locations that have extended voting times.

SOURCES: Cobb, DeKalb, and Cherokee County government officials

QUESTION: Are any Ga. counties having problems with their machines?

ANSWER: So far in metro Atlanta, Spalding and Morgan Counties were the only ones who reported machine issues.

Officials said all voting machines were down and provisional ballots were being used -- causing long lines Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, tech experts started updating machines in order to fix the problem.

As of 2 p.m. some of the machines were back up in running, but not all. The Secretary of State says ballots are still being taken and will be counted.

A judge has signed an order allowing Spalding County precincts to remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

SOURCES: Georgia Secretary of State, Spalding County Board of Elections

QUESTION: Is it too late to vote absentee in Georgia?

ANSWER: No, if you already received your absentee ballot you can still make your vote count, but you have to use a county ballot drop box. It is too late to mail in your absentee. It has to be in a drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can also go to your polling location and void your un-submitted absentee ballot in order to vote in person.

SOURCE: Georgia Secretary of State

QUESTION: Can someone choose to vote at State Farm Arena or their polling location on Tuesday?

ANSWER: No, the State Farm Arena and other "extra" voting locations were opened for early voting, which ended the last week of October.

On Election Day you need to go to your registered polling location. You can find that information on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.