Debunking myths, misinformation on women's health

11Alive is verifying facts from fiction on topics from fibroids to birth control.

ATLANTA — May is Women’s Health Month and 11Alive wants to help people take control and make informed health decisions when it comes to the nuances that impact females and their healthcare.

Studies show that in Europe and the U.S., more than half of people turn to find health information online -- and women are more likely to do so more than men. Gendered health misinformation, or information that is wrong or incomplete that targets a specific gender, is a rising concern as it mostly impacts women. This can have long-lasting impacts on gender equity and contribute to sexist practices, especially in healthcare.

Our VERIFY team is looking at claims that have shown up in viral videos or controversial topics online that can impact moms, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, cousins, friends and patients in the doctor's office.

Some women have questioned who is more predisposed to fibroids and why they are so painful. Research shows Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with the noncancerous growths - and this is what it can look like.

Soon-to-be mothers have shown concern over the links between breastfeeding and breast cancer. Turns out, doctors say the risk of breast cancer can be reduced drastically in a year's time if one breastfeeds and there are even more benefits.

These are the types of concerns 11Alive's VERIFY team has taken directly to the experts to separate fact from fiction.

Join us for our half-hour special full of stories debunking myths and sifting through the misinformation that's found online.

