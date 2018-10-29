PITTSBURGH — (NBC News) Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was presiding over services at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday when a gunman stormed the building, opened fire and took 11 lives.

An eyewitness to the horror that unfolded, he's now promising to rebuild.

"It can't be used again in it's present condition - the bullet holes are too numerous to count," Myers says.

Dr. Richard Gottfried was among those killed. He hid inside a utility closet with his younger sister. She is still too shaken to talk about what happened, but her sisters say, she told them.

"He walked in and said 'All Jews must die' and opened fire," says Debi Salvin.

Authorities say the gunman, 46-year-old Richard Bowers, tried to shoot he way out of the synagogue after police arrived.

Four police officers were wounded before Bowers surrendered.

