CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A video moving across the web shows a white woman confronting two black women and making racial comments, all in Charlotte.

This video has now been shared more than 12,000 times on Facebook. It was taken Oct. 19 in the parking lot of a South Park apartment complex.

According to the police report, a woman said she was physically assaulted and threatened with bodily injury by the suspect.

Police said Susan Westwood now faces four criminal summons for communicating threats and simple assault. Police tell NBC Charlotte the criminal summons for the suspect had not been served as of Saturday afternoon.

"What are we gonna talk about tonight?" Westwood asks in the video. "Being hot, being beautiful, being white?"

Westwood, a white woman, is caught on camera confronting two black women in the parking lot of the Camden Fairview, where all three women said they reside.

Leisa and Mary Garris said they were waiting on AAA at the Camden Fairview on Oct. 19 when they said Westwood began harassing them.

The verbal exchange continued as the woman used foul language and made disparaging remarks.

"I'm still going to make 125 thousand dollars Monday morning," Westwood said. "Who are you? Do you live here?"

Despite Leisa and Mary's attempts to stop the interaction, Westwood continued.

"Is your boyfriend here?" Westwood asked. "Is your baby daddy here? Nobody cares, I'm white and I'm hot. I'm white and I'm hot."

Westwood is also heard in one of the videos asking if she needs to bring out her concealed weapon.

The two sisters say they called the police, feeling threatened by the woman's comments.

"We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin," Mary said.

The sisters say they hope the videos bring awareness to the racism that still exists in Charlotte.

"It is so upsetting to know that today we still have this overt racism that is going on in 2018," Mary said.

In an email statement from Spectrum Cable, Patrick Paterno, a director of public relations with Charter Communications, identified the woman in the video as Susan Westwood, a now former employee.

The statement reads, "The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood's employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately."

