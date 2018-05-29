PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Soaked grounds and heavy rain gave new meaning to "Splash Country" at Dollywood after the main park saw its fair share of flooding on Sunday.

Dollywood visitors got an experience they were not definitely not expecting after some flooding caused waters to rush through the park like an extension of the Smoky Mountain River Rampage.

In video shared by Nathan Raines that has gone massively viral in just a half day, visitors could be seen wading through ankle-deep rushing water dressed in ponchos. Many people seemed to still be enjoying the park just fine despite the watery landscape.

WBIR 10News reached out to Dollywood. Rain or shine, the park said it will be open for normal hours Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Flooding has struck much of the area, particularly around the foothills and mountains where much of the rain has lingered the past few days.

On Sunday, some visitors at Anakeesta were stranded after heavy rains drenched the area and downed trees on roadways. Employees used ATVs and coordinated with Gatlinburg authorities to help them down the mountain.

