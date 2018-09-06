Hours after Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace was released from a hospital for being shot several times, he was in jail.

Three other teens, including Ace's brother, were killed in the ambush-style shooting on the Southside of Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Kenyanta Bullard, turned himself in to the state probation office for violation of probation for drug and firearm charges.

In an Instagram post, Worldstar Hip Hop urged their followers to blow up the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office phone lines to free Yungeen Ace from jail.

"The Jacksonville police just arrested ACE!! He is sitting in jail NOT in the hospital where he belongs!!!! The detectives should be doing their jobs & looking for the killers not locking up the victim!!!!! We need help, Ace is not doin well please pray for him & demand justice for him. Spread this message and call 9046300500 and ask for the nurses office if your a fan of Ace please, do this for us! If you support me please do this for me. He needs his medicine ASAP"

World Star's plea was apparently working.

JSO made its plea to end the calls to their communications center. In a post on Facebook, JSO said:

"We are receiving hundreds of calls in our Communications Center in a short amount of time due to a social media post. We would like to remind people that the misuse of 911 or the 911 system is an offense you can be arrested for. The calls coming in are delaying people who need police assistance for true emergencies and police responses."

JSO has been receiving very negative comments on their post.

"I hate duval this man just got shot 8 times and lost 3 friends and this is what y'all do," one user commented.

"Let that man heal instead of exposing him to staff infection and allow them to lay his brother to rest," another person said.

JSO replied, "He was already released from the hospital and was out and about in the community. Then he reported to probation himself. It's all in the write up."

Yungeen Ace posted to Instagram as well on Friday. His post says "Might Gotta Sit Down For A Min... Free Me."

Comments on his post include:

-"Better off in jail then dead... Take this as a positive young man."

-"It's crazy how 3 of your homeboys died and you get locked up. Free you!!"

-"Shot 8 times lost 3 brother now get lock up. #soldier"

-"We gone win in the end I promise."

Worldstar Hip Hop is the viral video blog website that is known for posting up and coming hip hop artists, music videos, and viral moments. Many of their posts are graphic in nature.

Yungeen Ace, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist has several videos that have been promoted by Worldstar Hip Hop. The videos have been viewed millions of times.

To illustrate how influential Worldstar Hip Hop is in the Hip Hop community, they debuted Yungeen Ace's most recent music video on Friday and it already has over 500,000 views on the site. None of Ace's other videos have cracked 12,000 views on Worldstar's site.

The reward to find the suspects involved in the quadruple shooting on Town Center Pkwy Tuesday night has increased to $8,000, per JSO.

Reward is now $8,000 for Town Center Pkwy QUADRUPLE shooting suspect(s). Thank you @FLSheriffs for giving $5,000 to @FCCrimeStop to increase the reward to $8,000. Must call Crime Stoppers for reward. 1-866-845-TIPS. Lets get those phones ringing. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/FG3czmF7rZ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 9, 2018

