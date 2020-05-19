Forget-Me-Not memorial for victims of Virginia Beach mass shooting painted onto side of Mount Trashmore

Twelve outer petals represent the lives lost, four inner petals for the injured, and a blue dot in the middle is for the officer who was shot, but saved by his vest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Plans are underway to remember and honor the victims of last year's mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The city's plans to remember those lives lost and forever changed on May 31, 2019, are going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still tribute installations for people to reflect on, in their own time.

Officials put a Forget-Me-Not symbol on the side of Mount Trashmore, with the 12 outer petals representing the lives we lost, four inner petals for the injured, and a blue dot in the middle is for the officer who was shot, but saved by his vest.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the city is hoping to hold an in-person gathering in the future, when it is safe for the community to come together.