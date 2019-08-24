FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged assault at the Minnesota State Fair.

According to the Republican Party of Minnesota, the incident happened to one of their female volunteers at the GOP booth.

State Fair Police say the victim reported being groped over her clothing by another woman she didn't know during a "verbal disagreement regarding political affiliation," around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s, brunette, 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan issued a statement saying, "There is no place for violence in our society, let alone at one's place of employment, and the Republican Party of Minnesota has a zero tolerance policy for such behavior."



State Fair Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 651-288-4500.