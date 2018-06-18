Postpartum Support International will host “Climb Out of the Darkness” events in 13 cities across Georgia on June 23 to raise awareness of maternal mental health.
Walks are held on the longest day of the year to shine the brightest light on these illnesses.
Funds raised in Georgia go back to local chapters to help educate healthcare workers and bridge the gap between providers and women.
"We also hope to increase access to care among women and families," said PSI Georgia Chapter Vice President Cassie Owens, MA, LPC.
Climbs feature moms, dads, and others joining together to walk, hike or climb to represent their symbolic rise out of the darkness of perinatal mental health crises and into the light of hope and recovery.
You can find a Climb near you (or make a donation) at https://psiga.org/climb-out-of-darkness-2018/.
Climbs will be held in: Augusta, Columbus, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Dunwoody, Grant Park, Kennesaw, Macon, Savannah, Serenbe, Statesboro and Stone Mountain.
There is no fee to join but participants are encouraged to register ahead of time.
- Cumming: 10am Sat. June 23 - Central Park, 2300 Keith Bridge Rd., Cumming Climb Leader: Amy Corn
- Dacula: 10am Sat. June 23 - Harbins Park, 2995 Luke Edwards Rd., Dacula Climb Leader: Nikki Reeves
- Decatur: 9:30am Sat. June 23 – Mason Mill Park, 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur Climb Leader: Jaime Filler
- Dunwoody: 10am Sat. June 23 – Brook Run Park, 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, Climb Leader: Cassie Owens
- GrantPark: 10am Sat. June 23 – Grant Park, Atlanta, GA Climb Leader: Stephanie Galer
- Kennesaw: 10am Sat. June 23 – Kennesaw, GA Climb Leader: Kristen Mize
- Serenbe: 10am Sat. June 23 – Grange Lake 10640 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, Climb Leader: Kara Nygren Adler
- Stone Mountain: 10am Sat. June 30 –Stone Mountain Park,1000 Robert E Lee Blvd, Stone Mtn, Climb Leader: Meghan Bayersdorfer