Postpartum Support International will host “Climb Out of the Darkness” events in 13 cities across Georgia on June 23 to raise awareness of maternal mental health.

Walks are held on the longest day of the year to shine the brightest light on these illnesses.

Funds raised in Georgia go back to local chapters to help educate healthcare workers and bridge the gap between providers and women.

"We also hope to increase access to care among women and families," said PSI Georgia Chapter Vice President Cassie Owens, MA, LPC.

Climbs feature moms, dads, and others joining together to walk, hike or climb to represent their symbolic rise out of the darkness of perinatal mental health crises and into the light of hope and recovery.

Postpartum Support International will host “Climb Out of the Darkness” events in 13 cities across Georgia on June 23 to raise awareness of maternal mental health.

You can find a Climb near you (or make a donation) at https://psiga.org/climb-out-of-darkness-2018/.

Climbs will be held in: Augusta, Columbus, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Dunwoody, Grant Park, Kennesaw, Macon, Savannah, Serenbe, Statesboro and Stone Mountain.

There is no fee to join but participants are encouraged to register ahead of time.

© 2018 WXIA