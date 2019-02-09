ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World hardly ever closes or shortens their hours, but the theme park has announced shorted hours Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

"We are closely monitoring the progress of the storm and are making operational adjustments, because nothing is more important than the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," the resort announced on its website.

The hours will be shortened beginning Tuesday, September 3 with the following shift in hours:

Magic Kingdom Park: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (opening at 7 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours)

Epcot: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disney's Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (opening at 6 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney's Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (opening at 7 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours)

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: These Florida attractions are closed or adjusting hours ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Disney employees left on private island in the Bahamas as Dorian rips through

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Disney's Castaway Cay

Disney has asked visitors to monitor their page and news outlets for the latest weather information as well.

Theme park dining reservations will be honored for up to an hour before the park closes on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Disney Resort hotels will stay open. However, Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. Disney says it will reopen once it is safe to do so.

Disney After Hours at the animal kingdom park has also been canceled Tuesday. Guests are able to exchange pre-purchased tickets for one of the following events or options:

Attend another Disney After Hours event in 2019

2019 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

2019 Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

A 1-day flexible date ticket with Park Hopper Option any day before Dec. 31, 2020

Full refund

Guests are asked to call (407) 939-7818 to redeem one of the options between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. or email Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com before Dec. 15, 2019.

RELATED: Live blog: Dorian batters Bahamas, 1st tropical-storm-force winds reach South Florida

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian stops moving as it devastates the Bahamas

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.