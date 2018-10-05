ATLANTA — Though it's been weeks since the City of Atlanta was attacked by ransomware, the city says they are still working through challenges left behind by the cyberattack.

Last month, hackers took hold of the City's computer system and encrypted some personal and financial data, demanding money. The city ultimately refused to pay the ransom in exchange for a key and spent an estimated $2.6 million to repair damage and reinforce their systems to prevent another attack.

However, the damage done is still taking its toll; the court’s critical applications including computer hardware were heavily impacted.

"Until our devices are fully restored, the Court has implemented an entirely manual-based system," the City said in a statement. "This manual process has limited the ability to provide the services in which our constituents have grown accustomed."

According to the City, the court is currently able to handle cases that include handwritten citations and electronic citations on the originally scheduled court date and time. However, no failure to appear warrants can be issued during this time.

If someone does have an existing warrant, he or she may come to Court on Monday through Friday to resolve it. However, officials are warning that because of the manual-based system, capacity is limited.

Meanwhile, anyone who is taken into custody or arrested will appear before a judge Monday through Friday and Sunday.

Those looking to settle their parking tickets, no matter the date of issuance, can resolve them in-person, online, or over the telephone.

