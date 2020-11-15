Shhhh! Georgia city considers hushing noisy leaf blowers

ATHENS, Ga. — One Georgia community may be ready to hush noisy leaf blowers.
Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz recently asked a committee of commissioners to study regulating the devices.
Girtz says Athens-Clarke could consider banning gas-powered leaf blowers, which are noisier than electric ones. She says the city-county could also limit hours or days of the week when people can operate leaf blowers.
One Athens-Clarke commissioner describes the racket made by the blowers as a “scourge.”
Some critics dislike not only the noise but the polluting fumes that blowers emit.
The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified criticism is some areas by keeping more people at home in the daytime, exposing more to the sound of leaf blowers.
(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Athens Banner-Herald.)