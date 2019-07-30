MARIETTA, Ga. — Veronica Taylor doesn't play the lottery. So imagine her surprise when box after box of Georgia lottery scratch-off tickets showed up on the front door of her Marietta home - for weeks.

She said it started happening about three weeks ago.

A package showed up on her doorstep with her address on it - but it didn't have her name. Instead, it was addressed to the Mableton Chevron.

"So, I said, 'this isn't mine. I'm going to give it back to the UPS driver'," she said.

She met one of the delivery drivers the next day to hand it back to him, but a week later, she said the same package came back.

"So this time, I opened it up," Taylor said. "Lo and behold, there's $1,700 worth of lottery tickets in here."

She said she immediately called the lottery's offices to see what was up.

"'Somebody sent lottery tickets to my house, and I don't know why'," she recounted. "The lady on the phone said, 'OK let me get someone on the phone for you to talk to.'"

RELATED: Lottery tickets kept getting mailed to a woman by mistake. Why couldn't she just scratch them?

Taylor said she spoke to a man who had worked with the organization for decades and was baffled by the situation. She said the man went into the system and saw her address was indeed there.

"I said, 'well can you please have someone pick them up, because they aren't mine and I don't want anybody looking for theses lottery tickets thinking that I have them'," she said.

Taylor said the man promised to contact the warehouse and have someone contact her - which she said never happened. And a week later another package showed up outside. This time, it was a whole marked box of tickets. So, Taylor said she followed up with the lottery again.

She said she was again promised that someone from the warehouse would come pick up the tickets. But then another delivery came - two more marked boxes of tickets with her address but with the gas station's name.

"I said, 'do not leave these at my house!'" she recalled telling the UPS driver. Taylor said she contacted the lottery again, with no results.

Then Monday came, and she said the UPS driver showed up with three packages to deliver - including a lottery machine.

"At that point, I had had it," Taylor said, noting that even the UPS driver thought the situation was strange.

"I said, 'I can not deal with this. Please take this away'," she added. "I want somebody to quit sending this stuff to my house. So, I called Channel 11 news and that's why we're here today."

Photos: Lottery tickets delivered to woman's Marietta home

Taylor said she had seven packages of tickets delivered to her home since the first of July, noting that the she was still trying to get rid of the first package sent weeks ago.

"I don't know what I'm supposed to do with any of it. I don't want it. I don't need it. I don't even play the Georgia lottery anymore," she exclaimed, imploring the organization to "fix it."

11Alive reached out to the Georgia Lottery, who acknowledged what happened.

The organization said the lottery tickets are not live when they are delivered, and there are systems in place to prevent inactive tickets from being redeemed.

The organization continued, explaining there was a mistake with the shipping address, which led to the tickets being delivered to her house. They have since taken steps to correct the address in their system.

Efforts were already underway to pick up the tickets, but representatives from the organization fast-tracked that and finally picked up the tickets from her home, Monday.

"We appreciate Ms. Taylor contacting us and making us aware of this situation," the Georgia Lottery said. "We apologize to Ms. Taylor for any inconvenience."

Taylor, who admitted the situation was funny, albeit frustrating, said she was always trying to do the right by sending the tickets back.

Pete Smith contributed to this report.

MORE HEADLINES

Hot dog-eating champ downs 413 wings in 12 hours in honor of National Chicken Wing Day

Capital One data breach: 100 million affected in the US

'I miss him every day, every hour': Mom looking for answers in I-20 cold case murder of her son

'Operation End Game': 9 arrested in online child predator sting