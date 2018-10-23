CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. – A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy made a new friend during a traffic stop on Sunday – a monkey!

The sheriff's office shared a photo of Deputy Jordan with a monkey on his head.

“You never know what you might encounter from one traffic stop to the next," a department spokesperson wrote. "Pretty sure Deputy Jordan wasn’t expecting this though.”

Jay Baker, director of communications for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, said the monkey was not an illegal animal and the deputy encountered the monkey during a normal traffic stop.

“I think the driver was a veterinarian and the officer struck up a conversation about the monkey in the car and showed it to him,” Baker said.

No arrests were made.

