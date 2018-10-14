SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Georgia's oldest city is looking to press charges against whoever put little plastic eyes on one of their famed statues.

Savannah police are investigating after little plastic eyes were stuck to the Nathanael Greene statue in Johnson Square - a well-known part of the city's historic downtown.

"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter," the city wrote on its Facebook page. "In fact, it's a crime."

According to WSAV, police first responded to a report of criminal trespass on Thursday where they found the statue looking back at them with new eyes. The eyes were removed without causing any noticeable damage to the statue the station reported.

While the squares themselves are public, police told WSAV that the person responsible had to cross over a fence to put the eyes up.

Greene was a top officer in the Revolutionary War who lived in Savannah after the war. WSAV reports that his remains along with those of his son were later reburied in the base of the monument.

Police are looking at surveillance video hoping to find answers in the crime and are asking anyone with information to call them at 912-652-6500.

