Caught on a security camera in the far northwestern reaches of Atlanta was a criminal - but perhaps not someone you might expect.

He quietly pulled up to his mark in the evening hours of Tuesday, stepped out of his tan Pontiac sedan and went straight to his target - a plant on the doorstep. As quickly as he arrived, the suspect disappeared - and so did the purloined plant.

The police report goes on to describe the suspect in limited - but interesting - detail: "an elderly white male."

Meanwhile, it turns out this might not even be his first pilfered plant. Police have already tied the suspect to a second plant theft where his actions were much the same. He stopped in front of her home, took her planter of caladiums and left in a car.

Police only had the basics of his car and a possible Georgia tag number to base their investigation on. Somehow, that seemed to be enough. On Friday the 13th, police arrested 59-year-old Theron West on charges of theft by taking in both crimes.

It's unclear if more charges - or missing plants - will be attributed to West. Needless to say, those with a fondness for foliage are breathing a sigh of relief.

