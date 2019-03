FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 67 on March 26, outlawing sexual crimes against animals in Kentucky.

The bill, sponsored by Louisville state Senator Julie Raque Adams, was a bipartisan act that easily passed the House and Senate earlier in the legislative session. It makes sexual crimes against animals a felony punishable by one to five years in prison, with those found guilty prohibited from owning animals or living and working with animals for at least five years.