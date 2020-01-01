WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A Wake Forest family was shocked after finding a slithery surprise in their oven ... a snake.

The Helms say they found the snake while baking a pizza. Amber and Robert Helm said they noticed smoke fill the kitchen before realizing it was a snake in the oven.

If you were wondering, they did not eat the pizza. Now, they are having trouble getting rid of the sight and smell of the unexpected guest.

"I was queasy and it was creepy," said Robert Helm. "There's nothing good about finding a smokey snake in your oven."

WRAL

