ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An expensive Halloween decoration that was stolen from a restaurant patio was returned.

A surveillance camera was rolling on Saturday around 11 p.m. and captured a man walking onto the patio of Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou restaurant on North Main Street. Moments later, he walked away with "Leatherface" - a 6 foot tall replica of a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" character.

On Tuesday, Alpharetta Police said an anonymous tip they received Tuesday morning led them to the recovery of 'Leatherface.'

Police said the owners will not pursue criminal charges and instead hopes this was a lesson learned.

