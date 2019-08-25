ALPHARETTA, Ga. — It's no secret that firefighters get some interesting - sometimes pretty unusual - calls but it looks like Alpharetta may have had something in the water this past week.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared a few photos that showed what crews dealt with over just a few days time. The first was a truck literally crashing over a small - not particularly protective - embankment into the patio doors of a home.

The next removal was likely a bit easier and was definitely a good bit cuter. A baby deer had misjudged its own width as it attempted to sneak through a fence and was stuck. With some help, the little one was able to escape and make a run for the woods - where hopefully no more fences would be an issue.

Authorities said neither issue led to any injuries. While authorities had the attention of their social media audience through the two unusual situations, they also took the time to remind the public to lock their cars up.

Whether that would have helped prevent the former of the two incidents isn't clear.

