GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — They're big, hairy and now they're on the run in Georgia.

Some buffalo decided to return to roam the plains on Thursday - but not out West. No, these bison are on the loose in Greene County - about halfway between Atlanta and Augusta. As such, the sheriff's office there as issued a pretty amusing alert to the public.

"We are not buffaloing you but we have had some Bison break loose earlier today and have had sightings along Walker's Church Road and Highway 15 South," the Greene County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The message added that they were working with the owner "diligently trying to corral these desperado cattle."

While the post was meant to be amusing, authorities there are telling drivers to use caution in the area - and to call 911 if they spot the "fugitives."