ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are hoping to catch the man who stole an expensive Halloween decoration from a restaurant patio.

A surveillance camera was rolling on Saturday around 11 p.m. and captured a man walking onto the patio of Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou restaurant on North Main Street. Moments later, he walked away with "Leatherface" - a 6 foot tall replica of a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" character.

The accused thief is described as a white male about 5’10" to 6' tall, with dark hair, glasses, pink shorts and dark jacket.

Police said he was likely driving an older model SUV that looked like a Toyota 4Runner.

If anyone happens to know this person, they're asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 678-297-6307.

