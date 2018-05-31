Hello! I'm Wes Peery,

I'm 11Alive's weekend morning meteorologist!

As a youngster I used to be extremely afraid of weather. Anytime tornado sirens were tested I got down into the tornado safety position no matter where I was. My older brother liked to exacerbate the situation even more by playing thunder and lightning noises in our room as I tried to fall asleep at night.

I got tired of being afraid of the weather and wanted to learn as much about it as possible until I was no longer fearful. Eventually I started to love the weather and knew in grade school I wanted to be a meteorologist. As soon as I turned sixteen and got my first car, I began to chase tornadoes all over the state of Missouri.

I attended Mississippi State University and earned my B.S. in Professional Meteorology with an emphasis in broadcasting. In my free time I enjoy playing lacrosse, the drums, and with my dog Smokey.

My first job was in Springfield, Mo. where I was a weekend meteorologist and digital content producer for three years.

I am so excited to work with a great team of experienced meteorologists at 11Alive!

