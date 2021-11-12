How to help Western Kentucky families following historic tornado outbreak

Multiple organizations have started putting together supply drives and donation sites where you can help western Kentucky tornado victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.

The hardest-hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated."

"The level of devastation is unlike anything I've ever seen," Beshear said in a noon press conference. "This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to have ever run through Kentucky."

Here's how you can help:

Online Donations

American Red Cross

The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross serves many of the counties affected by the severe weather that rolled through Friday night.

The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting “REDCROSS" addressed to the number, 90999. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org online. Other information, including suggestions on how to find someone affected by the storm, can be found here.

The Red Cross is also in need of blood donations for victims.

To donate or find a blood donation site near you, visit their website.

Western Kentucky Relief Fund

During a Saturday afternoon press briefing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that his office created a relief fund people could donate to.

The funds will be distributed to those in Western Kentucky who need it most.

All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

For more information and to donate, visit their website.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for tornado victims. Donations can be made here.

World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian group. Starting Sunday the group plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support those efforts can be made here.

Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan Purse is a humanitarian group. The organization said it sent disaster response teams to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations can be made here.

Donate Supplies

Veteran's Club Inc

Veteran's Club Inc is assembling a team and collecting supplies to provide relief for tornado victims in Western Kentucky.

A supply drop off site will be set up at Fern Creek Christian Church, 9419 Seatonville Road, Louisville KY for Monday December 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

They're asking for lots of water, medical supplies, non-perishable food, heaters, warm clothing, large tents, and pet food.

Once their trucks are filled, Veteran's Club Inc will deliver the supplies to Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield early next week.

Louisville Athletics

Louisville Athletics is partnering with Kroger and the KFC Yum! Center to hold a bottled water drive for the western Kentucky tornado victims.

At Sunday's Louisville women's basketball game, fans can drop off their donations of bottled water at the Kroger truck parked on the Pepsi Plaza in front of the KFC Yum! Center.

This story will be updated as we learn of more organizations supporting Western Kentucky disaster relief.

MORE STORIES ON THE SEVERE WEATHER:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.